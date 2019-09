Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav has said that he is being stopped from going to Rampur.

Speaking to the media Akhilesh said, "I am being stopped from going to Rampur, the DM is acting on the instructions of the state government"

Akhilesh was going to Rampur to express solidarity with Azam Khan after section 144 was imposed in the area.

Congress state leadership had warned the UP government that Akhilesh's visit could disrupt peace in the area.