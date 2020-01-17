Punjab becomes second state to pass resolution against CAA, wants Muslims included in the new law

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh addressing reporters on Friday

The Punjab state assembly on Friday called upon the Centre to make changes to the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), so it could include everyone who may have been left out of the purview of the current legislation.” We've sent draft to Centre to make changes necessary to make CAA, which are acceptable to everyone,” said Captain Amarinder Singh, talking to reporters on Friday.

“The Census is being carried out now. It'll be done on old level (sic). Every citizen will be counted, whether they are Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian or anybody,” the Chief Minister added.

The Punjab Assembly earlier in the day passed a resolution by voice vote against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the second state in the country to do so.

The Kerala Assembly was the first to pass the resolution against the amended Citizenship Act.

The resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra was passed after over three hours of discussion.

While the ruling Congress and main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported the resolution, the BJP opposed it.

The SAD sought inclusion of Muslims in the list of communities that could be granted citizenship under the amended law.

CAA provides for granting citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014 but not to members of the Muslim community.