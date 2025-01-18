Sikkim: Five people, on their way to a wedding, killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Gyalshing

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab

Five individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident near Lang Khola on the Tashiding-Yuksom Road in West Sikkim’s Gyalshing district on Friday. The victims were on their way to attend a wedding when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge. The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Dahal, Abhi Kishore Dahal, Chandra Bahadur Mangar, Karna Bahadur Gurung, and Jeewan Karki, all residents of Upper Arithang in the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the vehicle lost control after one of its tires slipped off the road. The car then veered off the mountainous track and fell nearly 500 feet into a steep gorge. Despite rescue operations, none of the five passengers survived the crash.

Residents immediately alerted the authorities, and police officials reached the scene on Friday morning to begin the recovery process. The vehicle, which was also recovered, bore a Sikkim registration plate and was extensively damaged. Preliminary investigations suggest that the car was travelling from Geythang towards Upper Chongrang when the accident took place.

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang expressed his grief over the incident, offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. In a social media post, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic accident near Lang Khola, Gerethang, in the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency, which claimed the lives of five individuals. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray to the Almighty for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace.”

This is not the first fatal road accident in the region. Last month, a mother and her two-year-old daughter from Kolkata died in a similar incident in Pakyong district. Road safety concerns in Sikkim’s mountainous terrain continue to pose significant risks for both locals and tourists. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the latest crash, with ongoing investigations into whether excessive speed or other factors contributed to the tragedy.