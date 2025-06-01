Mizoram weather: Schools closed in Aizawl district amid torrential rainfall, landslides and other calamities Mizoram weather: District Emergency Operation Centre has been activated with predictions of more rainfall over the next seven days. Quick Response Team from Disaster Management and Rehabilitation and the State Disaster Response Force, 3rd IR Battalion are all set to act on any emergency situations.

Aizawl:

Due to torrential rainfall in the past few days within Aizawl District which resulted in mudflows, landslides, rockfalls, and other calamities at various locations within the District, all the Heads of School within the Aizawl District are directed to keep their concerned schools closed on Monday (June 2). Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority instructed to shut the schools amid adverse weather conditions in the state.

Mizoram CM chairs high-level review meeting on disaster response

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened a high-level review meeting on Sunday at the CM’s Conference Hall in Aizawl to assess the ongoing disaster situation affecting various parts of the state. The meeting was attended in person by key ministers and senior officials, while Deputy Commissioners from across districts participated via video conference.

During the session, CM Lalduhoma expressed deep appreciation for the relentless efforts of first responders, support teams, and personnel engaged in evacuation and relief operations. He commended the resilience of the Mizo people and called for sustained efforts to assist those impacted.

A major focus of the meeting was maintaining uninterrupted access to district headquarters and the airport by keeping critical roadways functional. The Chief Minister directed the immediate allocation of adequate funds to all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and emphasised the prompt disbursement of relief funds to victims.

It was decided that disaster-affected areas would remain under continuous surveillance by the Department of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation (DM&R), with regular and comprehensive reports to be submitted to the central government to facilitate coordinated relief and recovery efforts.

According to preliminary report presented by DM&R, state has so far recorded-

211 landslide-affected locations

60 houses collapsed

69 families evacuated due to structural risks

83 reported road blockages

4 retaining walls collapsed

1 electric pole down

2 major landslides

4 fatalities

Concerns were also raised over rising water levels in riverside settlements, with updates continuing during the meeting. Detailed district-level reports were submitted by Deputy Commissioners. The meeting was attended by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, DM&R Minister Prof. Lalnilawma, Power & Electricity Minister F Rodingliana, and other senior government officials.