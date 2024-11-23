Meghalaya: NPP's Mehtab Chandee Sangma all set to win Gambegre bypoll

Follow us on Image Source : X Mehtab Chandee Sangma

The ongoing vote counting for the Gambegre Assembly bypolls has revealed a strong early lead for Dr. Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP), with the NPP candidate securing 3,885 votes after three rounds of counting. The results were updated after the completion of the third round, which saw a total of 26,461 votes tallied out of the 33,088 registered voters.

In the third round of counting, Dr. Sangma, a prominent figure from the NPP, extended her lead over her nearest competitor, Sadhiarani M. Sangma of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), who has received 2,428 votes. Congress' Jingjang M. Marak follows closely with 2,050 votes.

Other candidates trailing significantly include BJP’s Bernard N. Marak, who has garnered 287 votes, Independent candidate Jerry A. Sangma with 193 votes, and Sengkrabirth M. Marak, another Independent, who has secured just 46 votes. A total of 26 votes were cast under the None of the Above (NOTA) option, reflecting a small but notable portion of the electorate.

The bypolls, which took place on November 13, recorded a high voter turnout of 90.93%, with 33,088 voters participating in the democratic process. Despite the strong showing by Dr. Mehtab Sangma and the NPP in the initial rounds, further rounds of counting remain to be completed, and the final result will depend on the outcomes of these remaining ballots.

The Gambegre bypolls have been closely watched, with the NPP hoping to retain its influence in the region. While the early trends favor Dr. Sangma, the final outcome will provide crucial insights into the political dynamics of the constituency and the region as a whole.

As the counting continues, all eyes remain on the final tally to confirm whether the NPP can maintain its lead or if the opposition parties can stage a comeback in the final rounds.