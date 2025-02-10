Will Khemchand Singh be next Manipur CM? BJP MLA says will accept decision of party's high command

Follow us on Image Source : X Will Khemchand Singh be next Manipur CM?

Imphal: Amid crisis in Manipur after Biren Singh’s resignation, BJP MLA from Manipur Y Khemchand Singh on Monday stated that all the members will accept the decision of the party's high command. He stated that the main concern would be to bring back normalcy in the state, primarily between the two communities Kuki and Meitei.

"We accept the decision taken by the high command. The problem is gone. The problem we are facing now is how to bring back normalcy. As per the system of the party, whatever the party's high command decides, we have to accept it. All the members will accept the party's decision," Y Khemchand Singh told ANI when asked about who would now replace Biren Singh.

Meanwhile, the working president of the National Peoples' Party (NPP), Sheikh Noorul Hassan stated that they withdrew support from Biren Singh's government because he failed to restore normalcy and peace in the state while reaffirming support to the NDA alliance.

"NPP has withdrawn support from N Biren Singh govt. We do not believe in his leadership because of his failure to restore normalcy and peace in Manipur. His resignation from the CM post is a welcome step towards restoring peace and normalcy in the state. We are a part of the NDA alliance at the Centre, we will always cooperate and work with BJP as part of NDA to bring normalcy to the state," Sheikh Noorul Hassan told reporters.

On Sunday, Manipur CM Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan nearly two years after the violence marred the state.

He was accompanied by BJP president A Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, along with at least 19 MLAs.

"It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far," Singh said in his resignation letter.

"I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri," he further said in the letter.

The violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

(With inputs from ANI)