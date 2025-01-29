Security forces seize six rockets in Manipur, destroy 4.8 hectare of illegal poppy cultivation

Follow us on Image Source : X.COM/MANIPUR_POLICE Security forces with seized rockets

In a major success, the security forces have seized six rockets in Manipur's Churachandpur district during the search operations, police officials said on Wednesday. Providing details about the seizure, the police said that the rockets were confiscated from the Loilamkot and Nalon area under the jurisdiction of the Henglep police station.

Along with rockets the forces also seized one launcher, one country-made mortar (Pompi), and one each of 7.62 mm sniper round and sniper magazine. Some other articles were also recovered during the search operation, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police said that two cadres of the proscribed KCP (PWG) were also arrested from Morok Inkhol village in Imphal East District on Tuesday. According to the police, they were involved in extortion from the general public, government officials and shops in different areas of Imphal. The police officials further added that one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, and seven 9 mm live rounds have been seized from their possession.

The security forces in a separate operation destroyed 4.8 hectares of Poppy cultivation in Senapati district. CM Biren Singh lauded the efforts and praised the teams for the success of the operation conducted on Tuesday. He said, "In a significant breakthrough in our War on Drugs, Senapati Police, Forest Department, and District Administration have destroyed 4.8 hectares of illicit poppy cultivation at Kangjang Hills, Senapati."

Sing further added, "I appreciate the teams for their dedication and efforts. The fight against drugs is not just a law enforcement effort but a collective responsibility. I urge all citizens to stand with us in building a drug-free, healthier, and more prosperous Manipur."