RSS urges 'swift' resolution of violence in Manipur amid renewed clashes

In the wake of the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday (November 18) urged the BJP-led government, both at the center and in the state, to "sincerely" resolve the persisting tensions in the region soon.

In a statement released, the RSS’s Manipur prant strongly condemned the recent spate of violence, particularly focusing on the merciless killing of women and children by the Kuki militants after taking them into captivity. “It is unfortunate that 19 months of violence in Manipur, which started on May 3, 2023, has remained unresolved. Due to the ongoing violence, innocent people have suffered immensely. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Manipur, strongly condemns the inhuman, brutal, and merciless acts of killing women and children after taking them into captivity,” the RSS stated.

“The act is cowardly and goes against the principles of humanity and co-existence. The central and state governments should sincerely resolve the ongoing conflict as soon as possible,” it added.

Significantly, the RSS statement comes in the wake of a fresh spate of violence, wherein at least six people were first abducted and then killed in the state’s Jiribam district.

According to the information released, the bodies of five of the six missing persons, which include three women and children, were found in Jiri River in Jiribam and Barak River in Assam's Cachar over the last few days. The officials said all of the abducted belonged to the Meitei community, and they went missing from a relief camp in Jiribam's Borobekra area. The officials stated, "While the bodies of five of the six missing persons, traced in a "highly decomposed state," had been sent for the postmortem, the search is on to trace the sixth missing person."

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the deadly killing of innocent civilians also led to widespread outrage in the state, with hundreds of Meitei men and women gathered in front of the Khudiram Bose statue in Silchar on Sunday night and held a candlelight protest against the abduction and suspected murder of the six persons.