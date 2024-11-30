Manipur violence: Eight arrested for arson, attacks on Police and legislators' properties

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manipur Violence

In the violence-hit state of Manipur, incidents of arson targeting police stations and the residences of legislators have come to light, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. According to a statement released by the police on Saturday, these arrests were made in connection with multiple violent incidents that have shaken the region.

One of the key arrests was made on Thursday, when Chongtham Thoicha (20), a resident of Kiym Mamang Leikai in the Patsoi Police Station area of Imphal West district, was apprehended about the arson attack on the properties of legislators on November 16. Police reported that the attack was carried out during a time of heightened tensions in the region.

Additionally, on November 27, a group of seven individuals was arrested for their involvement in an attack on Kakching Police Station and its personnel. The police stated that the violent attacks were part of a wider series of clashes between local communities and the security forces.

Violence triggered after bodies found

The violence in Manipur erupted after the bodies of six women and children from the Meitei community were found in a river, which fueled widespread anger. The incident occurred after an alleged abduction by Kuki militants following a confrontation with security forces in the Jiribam district on November 11, during which 10 Kuki militants were reportedly killed. The discovery of the bodies led to an enraged mob attacking various legislators' homes in the Imphal valley, destroying properties.

Four militants arrested for arms and extortion

In a separate operation, police have also arrested four militants associated with two banned organisations. The arrests were made for possessing illegal arms and engaging in extortion activities. Three militants linked to the Kanglipaak Communist Party (People's War Group) were detained on Thursday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Chongtham Shyamchandra Singh (23) from Imphal West, and Maibam Suraj Khan (32) and Boghimayum Sahid Khan (30) from Imphal East.

In another incident, a militant associated with the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was arrested for illegal possession of weapons. The arrested individual, identified as Sangomshumpham Warish (25) from Lilong Haoru in Thoubal district, is reportedly a member of the Ningon Macha group of the UNLF.

Ongoing tensions in Manipur

The ongoing violence in Manipur, which began with ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has left the region in turmoil. Security forces are working to restore order, while authorities continue to track down individuals involved in the violence. The arrests are part of a broader effort to stabilize the region and bring those responsible for the attacks to justice.