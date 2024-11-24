Manipur schools, colleges to reopen in Jiribam, Imphal Valley tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Security personnel conducting vehicle checking in Manipur amid fresh violence

Schools and colleges in Imphal Valley and Jiribam districts of violence-hit Manipur's will reopen on Monday, an official said. The schools and colleges will reopen after remaining closed for a week. The educational institutes were shut in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam last week after a prohibitory order was issued by the government in wake of the fresh violence in the state, the official added.

Notifying the latest development, the Directorate of Education - Schools issued an order stating, "Normal classes will resume for all schools of the state, government, government-aided, private and central schools from November 25."

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the Higher and Technical Education Department said, "It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions/government-aided colleges under Higher and Technical Educational Department, including state universities, shall resume classes from November 25."

Fresh violence in Manipur

Notably, on November 11, Manipur Police claimed 10 suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces. The engagement started after insurgents in camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons fired incessantly at Borobekra Police Station and an adjacent CRPF camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district.

Hours later, suspected militants allegedly abducted six civilians, including women and children, from the same district, police had claimed. Later on November 16, the bodies of two women and a child were recovered from the Barak River in Jiribam. Three other bodies, including a woman and two children, were found a night earlier.

This started violent protests in Jiribam as protests attacked the residences of three ministers and 6 MLAs on November 16. Among the state ministers whose residences were stormed by the protesters are Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh and Y Khemchand, an official said. The govt imposed curfew and suspended internet after the attack.

However, the irate mobs set ablaze the residences of three more BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley on Saturday night. CM N Biren Singh and his son-in-law's house were also attacked.

41 arrested so far

Soon after the latest clashes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened high-level meetings and dispatched 50 additional companies of CAPF. So far, the Manipur Police have arrested 41 individuals involved in fresh violence.

(With inputs from agencies)