Major arms cache seized in Manipur: Security forces recover 203 weapons in joint operation

Imphal:

In a significant crackdown on illegal arms, security forces in Manipur have recovered a massive cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives during extensive search operations carried out from the midnight of July 3 to the morning of July 4 across the hill districts.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, joint teams comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, the Indian Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) launched coordinated operations at multiple locations in Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur districts. The operations targeted suspected areas where warlike stores were believed to be concealed.

Arms and ammunition recovered

The search operations led to the recovery of a total of 203 weapons, including Insas Rifles (21), AK Series Rifles (11), Self-Loading Rifles (SLR) (26), Sniper Rifles (2), Carbines (3), PT 303 Rifles (17), 51 MM Mortars (2), MA Assault Rifles (2), M79 Grenade Launchers (3), Rifles with Scope (1), Single Shot Breech Loaded (18), Single Barrel Bolt Action (11), Pistols (6), Pistol 22 Rifles (1), Lathode (2), Single Bore Guns (25), Country-made Pistols (3), Muzzle Loaded Rifles (4), Single Bore (6), Pompi Guns (38) and Lathode (1).

Ammunition and explosives seized

Alongside the arms, the following ammunition and explosives were recovered, 5.56 mm rounds (29), 7.62 mm rounds (80), Improvised Explosive Devices - IEDs (30), Hand Grenades (10), Pompi Shells (9), Lathode Grenades (2)

Security forces reiterate commitment to peace

According to the Manipur Police, the success of these intelligence-led operations underscores the joint efforts of the state police, the army, and central forces in restoring normalcy and ensuring public safety in the region.

The Manipur Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information regarding illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

Senior police officials remain in continuous coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure sustained and focused operations aimed at restoring public order and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.