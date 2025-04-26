Six arrested in Assam for anti-India posts, NSA charges for supporting Pakistan: Assam CM This development comes in the backdrop of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where militants opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow. The brutal assault claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali citizen, and left many others injured.

Guwahati:

Assam Police have arrested six individuals so far for allegedly posting anti-India content on social media in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested individuals include several people from different districts of Assam, and one of them is Aminul Islam, an MLA from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests on social media, stating that this is part of an ongoing crackdown on individuals promoting anti-national sentiments. Sarma warned that more arrests would follow as authorities continue to monitor social media for inflammatory posts linked to the Pahalgam attack.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, CM Sarma said the state government is closely monitoring social media platforms and will invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against individuals who express support for Pakistan—either directly or indirectly.

Aminul Islam, who was arrested from his residence in Dhing, allegedly made highly offensive remarks in a video where he connected the Pahalgam killings with the 2018 Pulwama terror attack and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for these tragedies. His comments sparked widespread outrage, leading to his arrest.

The arrested individuals include Md. Jabir Hussain (Hailakandi), Md. A.K. Bahauddin and Md. Javed Mazumder (Silchar), Md. Mahahar Mia (Morigaon), Md. Aminul Islam (Nagaon), and Md. Sahil Ali (Sivasagar).

In one of the notable cases, a student from Assam University, Silchar, identified as A.K. Bahauddin Choudhary, was arrested for making communal and insensitive remarks following the killings of Hindu tourists in Pahalgam. He was apprehended after an FIR was filed at the Assam University Police Outpost on April 24. Another individual from Silchar, Md. Javed Mazumder, was also arrested for making similar derogatory comments on social media.

In Morigaon, Md. Mahahar Mia, a Muslim cleric, was arrested for allegedly praising the terrorist attack in Pahalgam by writing "good job" in a social media post. His arrest followed a case filed at the Moirabari Police Station. In Hailakandi, Md. Jabir Hussain, a media worker for a local newspaper, was taken into custody for posting offensive remarks linking the Pahalgam killings to government actions, including the Waqf Amendment Act, and for blaming the central government and the Supreme Court. Additionally, Md. Sahil Ali was arrested by Sivasagar police for making inflammatory posts related to the terror attack.

Chief Minister Sarma reiterated his commitment to taking strict action against individuals making such inflammatory statements. He had earlier cautioned the public against posting anti-India content and instructed the Assam Police to act swiftly against anyone found promoting such views.

The arrests have sparked a larger conversation on the role of social media in spreading divisive rhetoric and the responsibility of individuals in using these platforms. As the investigation continues, Assam authorities have made it clear that they will not tolerate any actions that undermine the unity and integrity of the nation.

The crackdown is expected to intensify as more individuals are monitored for posts related to the Pahalgam attack. Chief Minister Sarma's statement also highlighted the government's resolve to ensure that no individual directly or indirectly supports Pakistan or engages in anti-India propaganda.