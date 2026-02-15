Nazira Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Nazira Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 97 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Nazira Assembly constituency comes under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Debabrata Saikia of the Congress party won the seat by defeating Mayur Borgohain of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 683 votes.

Nazira Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,10,210 voters in the Nazira constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 54,542 were male and 54,618 were female voters. None voters belonged to the third gender. 1,050 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nazira in 2021 was 306 (304 men and 2 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Nazira constituency was 98,334. Out of this, 50,509 voters were male, 47,485 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 340 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nazira in 2016 was 461 (334 men and 127 women).

Nazira Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Nazira Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Nazira will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Nazira Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Nazira Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Debabrata Saikia won the Nazira seat with a margin of 683 votes (0.63%). He polled 52,387 votes with a vote share of 47.56%. He defeated BJP candidate Mayur Borgohain, who got 51,704 votes (46.94%). ASMJTYP candidate Ribulaya Gogoi stood third with 2,896 votes (2.63%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Debabrata Saikia won the Nazira seat with a margin of 14,855 votes (15.11%). He polled 52,869 votes with a vote share of 53.77%. BJP candidate Prohlad Gowala got 38,014 votes (38.66%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Kanak Gogoi stood third with 4,507 votes (4.58%).

Nazira Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Debabrata Saikia (Congress)

2016: Debabrata Saikia (Congress)

2011: Debabrata Saikia (Congress)

2006: Drupad Borgohain (CPI)

2001: Dr Hemoprova Saikia (Congress)

1996: Hiteshwar Saikia (Congress)

1991: Hiteshwar Saikia (Congress)

1985: Hiteshwar Saikia (Congress)

1983: Hiteshwar Saikia (Congress)

1978: Hiteshwar Saikia (Congress)

Nazira Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nazira Assembly constituency was 1,08,688 or 82.26 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 98,321 or 82.46 per cent.