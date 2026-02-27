Mangaldai Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Mangaldai Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 50 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Mangaldai constituency comes under the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Basanta Das of Congress won the seat by defeating Guru Jyoti Das of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 24,354 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dilip Saikia won from the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,29,012 votes by defeating Congress candidate Madhab Rajbangshi.

Mangaldai Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,37,615 voters in the Mangaldai constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,20,663 were male and 1,16,950 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. There were 1,455 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mangaldai in 2021 was 630 (612 men and 18 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Mangaldai constituency was 2,00,301. Out of this, 1,03,272 voters were male, 97,029 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 630 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mangaldai in 2016 was 245 (169 men and 76 women).

Mangaldai​ Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Mangaldai Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Mangaldai will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Mangaldai Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mangaldai Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Basanta Das won the Mangaldai seat with a margin of 24,354 votes (12.03%). He was polled 1,11,386 votes with a vote share of 54.68%. He defeated BJP candidate Guru Jyoti Das, who got 87,032 votes (42.72%). Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Gakul Baruah was third with 2,746 votes (1.35%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Gurujyoti Das won the Mangaldai seat with a margin of 22,045 votes (12.40%). He received 73,423 votes with a vote share of 41.31%. Congress candidate Basanta Das got 51,378 votes (28.91%) and was the runner-up. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Hiren Kr Das stood third with 48,417 votes (27.24%).

Mangaldai​ Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Basanta Das (INC)

2016: Gurujyoti Das (BJP)

2011: Basanta Das (INC)

2006: Hiren Das (AGP)

2001: Basanta Das (INC)

1996: Hiren Kumar Das (AGP)

1991: Nakul Chandra Das (INC)

1985: Nilamoni Das (IND)

1983: Kartik Sarkar (INC)

1978: Anil Das (JNP)

Mangaldai​ Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mangaldai Assembly constituency was 2,02,144 or 86.10 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,77,736 or 88.77 per cent.