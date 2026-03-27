Jalukbari Assembly Election: Himanta Biswa Sarma faces Congress debutante Bidisha Neog

Guwahati:

As the Assam Assembly election draws closer, political attention is sharply focused on one of the state's most high-profile seats, the Jalukbari Assembly constituency in the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Guwahati. The constituency, now reconfigured after the 2023 delimitation exercise, has become a key battleground and remains one of the most watched seats in the upcoming polls given its demographic mix, electoral history and political significance. The constituency blends urban and semi-urban voters which reflects the broader demographic mix of Guwahati city. The voting in Assam will take place in a single phase for all 126 Assembly seats. The voting in Jalukbari will take place on April 9, 2026.

Jalukbari Assembly Election: Key candidates

Jalukbari Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are being the main parties. The key candidates for the Jalukbari seat are Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Bidisha Neog among others. The Jalukbari Assembly constituency comes under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency.

Jalukbari Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,69,155 voters in the Jalukbari constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 84,229 were male and 84,118 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 803 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jalukbari in 2021 was 276 (273 men and 3 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Jalukbari constituency was 1,54,588. Out of this, 78,391 voters were male, 75,974 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 1,54,506 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jalukbari in 2016 was 83 (59 men and 24 women).

Jalukbari Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma won the Jalukbari seat with a margin of 1,01,911 votes (61.02%). He polled 1,30,762 votes with a vote share of 77.39%. He defeated Congress candidate Bomen Chandra Borthakur, who got 28,851 votes (17.07%). Indepndemt candidate Hemanta Kumar Sut stood third with 4,838 votes (2.86%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma won the Jalukbari seat with a margin of 85,935 votes (55.62%). He polled 1,18,390 votes with a vote share of 76.62%. Congress candidate Niren Deka got 32,455 votes (21.01%) and was the runner-up. NOTA stood third with 1,074 votes (0.70%).