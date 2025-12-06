Investigation in Zubeen's death almost complete, charge sheet to be filed on December 12: Assam Police The Special Director General of Police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, stated that the investigation into Zubeen Garg's death is almost complete and that the charge sheet will be filed by December 12.

Investigation into renowned singer Zubeen Garg's death has almost been completed, and a charge sheet will be filed in less than a week from now, on December 12, a senior Assam police officer told.

While addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Saturday, Special Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, said, "The investigation is almost complete. The details will be given in the charge sheet."

He said that seven arrests have been made so far, and over 300 witnesses have been examined in Garg's death probe. However, the officer refused to share further details, adding that more will be known once the charge sheet is submitted. Notably, Garg passed away on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore.

SIT gathered 3500 documents during probe: Assam CM

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday also stated that the police will file the charge sheet on December 12 and that the SIT has gathered nearly 3500 documents. "The SIT told me that they have gathered around 3,500 documents. They held a meeting with the Advocate General yesterday to finalise things.

"December 18 is the last date, and the SIT will submit the charge sheet by December 12. The preparation of the huge amount of documents is taking a bit of time, but the SIT will file the charge sheet anytime after today," Sarma told reporters in Umrangso.

Sarma claimed Zubeen's death was 'plain and simple murder'

Meanwhile, the Assam CM had told the state Assembly that Zubeen's death was 'plain and simple murder'. "One of the accused killed Garg, and others helped that person. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.

"After the chargesheet in the murder case is submitted in December, the investigators will look into angles of negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects," he said.

"The story begins before the COVID days, eight years ago. Inquiry will be expanded so that not a single person who had ever betrayed Zubeen is spared," the chief minister said, without elaborating.

Gaurav Gogoi writes to S Jaishankar

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, has written to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and has urged a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Garg.

Gogoi, in his letter, drew attention to the statement made by Sarma, where he claimed that findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police suggested that Garg's death was "plain and simple murder."