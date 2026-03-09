Hailakandi Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Hailakandi :

The Hailakandi Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 121 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Hailakandi Assembly constituency comes under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, AIUDF) candidate Zakir Hussain Laskar won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Milon Das with a margin of 23,754 votes (18.56%).

Hailakandi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,29,031 voters in the Hailakandi constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 68,076 were male and 59,555 were female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 1400 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hailakandi was 519 (512 men and 7 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Hailakandi constituency was 1,12,995. Out of this, 61,639 voters were male, 50,864 were female and none voter belonged to a third gender. There were 492 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hailakandi in 2016 was 464 (329 men and 135 women).

Hailakandi Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, AIUDF candidate Zakir Hussain Laskar won the Hailakandi seat with a margin of 23,754 votes (18.56%). He polled 71,057 votes with a vote share of 55.15%. He defeated BJP candidate Milon Das, who got 47,303 votes (36.72%). Independent candidate Hilal Uddin Laskar stood third with 6583 votes (5.11%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, AIUDF candidate Anwar Hussain Laskar won the Hailakandi seat with a margin of 2608 votes (2.31%). He polled 41,647 votes with a vote share of 36.86%. BJP candidate Soumyajit Dutta Choudhary got 39,039 votes (34.55%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Zakir Hussain Laskar stood third with 15,633 votes (13.84%).

Hailakandi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Zakir Hussain Laskar (AIUDF)

2016: Anwar Hussain Laskar (AIUDF)

2011: Abdul Muhib Mazumder (Congress)

2006: Hazi Salim Uddin Barbhuiya (AIUDF)

2001: Sahab Uddin Choudhury (Independent)

1996: Abdul Muhib Majumder (BJP)

1991: Chittendra Nath Mazumder (BJP)

1985: Abdul Muhib Majumder (Congress)

1983: Abdul Muhib Majumder (Congress)

1978: Dipak Bhattacharjee (CPM)

Hailakandi Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Hailakandi Assembly constituency was 1,27,773 or 78.92 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,12,993 or 77.89 per cent.