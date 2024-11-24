Gorajan tragedy: Assam Police to form SIT to probe murder of four found in pool of blood

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant development, the Assam Police on Sunday (November 24) stated that a special investigation team will be formed to probe into the gruesome murder of four persons over a suspected love affair case at Gorajan village in the state's Nagaon district.

According to the details released, the incident occurred on Friday near Laokhowa, under the Rupahi assembly constituency, wherein four persons were allegedly hacked to death in one of the most gruesome ways reportedly over a love affair suspect.

The police stated that the CID and forensic science experts had already collected evidence from the crime spot, and now a SIT will be formed to take forward the probe. "A SIT will be formed under the leadership of Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka to take forward the probe. CID and forensic teams visited the spot on Saturday and collected vital evidence, including blood samples and fingerprints," Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said.

"The crime will be investigated from all angles," the senior police official added.

About the incident

It is pertinent to note that the Gorajan murder tragedy involved a retired government employee's family, Gunadhar Sarkar, who, along with his wife Sarojini, youngest daughter Jayasmrita, and a relative from Nagaon, Anupam Sutradhar, was hacked to death by alleged miscreants. The eyewitnesses reported that a group of miscreants entered the house of a Sarkar (who had been busy with the preparations of an elder daughter) and initiated the tragic blood battle on Friday night. The miscreants reportedly used sharp vehicles to behead the four people inside the house over a suspected love affair failure. Two other members of the Sarkar family, a daughter whose marriage was scheduled for next Wednesday and her brother, would have also been present inside, but their lives were saved as they were away in Nagaon shopping for the wedding.

Meanwhile, as soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. Further, the police asserted that an autopsy of the bodies was conducted at the Nagaon Civil Hospital on Saturday and handed over to the families later.