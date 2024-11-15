Good news for northeast: Vande Bharat Express to connect Silchar and Agartala soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

In an exciting development for residents of Northeast India, the Vande Bharat Express trains, for which the region has been waiting for years, will be launching between Assam's Silchar and Agartala, the capital of Tripura, in the coming months. This announcement brings a lot of hope to the region, as with time completion, the project looks promising with increased speed and improved rail transport.

Infrastructure nearing completion

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Tripura, Rajib Bhattacharjee, confirmed that the infrastructure necessary for operating the Vande Bharat Express trains up to Silchar and Agartala is nearly ready. He stated that only minor works are left, and the service is expected to begin operations early next year.

Bhattacharjee, who also leads the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasised that this development is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the growth and infrastructure improvement of the Northeast region. “Vande Bharat Express is one of PM Modi's dream projects. The infrastructure is almost ready, and it’s a step toward bringing more modernized services to the region," Bhattacharjee said.

A step towards greater connectivity

The Vande Bharat Express, known for its high-speed and efficient service, will significantly reduce travel times between key locations in the Northeast. Currently, the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express has cut down the travel time from 6 hours 30 minutes to just 5 hours 30 minutes. This faster, more reliable service is expected to enhance travel between Silchar, Agartala, and other major cities, boosting both tourism and local economies.

The Prime Minister's focus on improving the connectivity of the Northeast through projects like Vande Bharat has been part of a larger vision to uplift the region. The launch of Vande Bharat Express will not only provide faster rail options but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and development.

Electrification efforts boost rail infrastructure

In addition to the Vande Bharat Express, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made impressive strides in electrifying its network. As of now, the NFR has completed 64% of its electrification targets, with over 2700 kilometers of routes electrified. This includes significant portions of the railway network in Assam and Tripura, contributing to greener, more sustainable rail travel.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, revealed that the railway authorities are on track to complete the electrification works by December, facilitating the launch of Vande Bharat Express. Once operational, the train will offer a seamless travel experience, aligned with the government's goal to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability.

PM Modi’s commitment to northeast development

During a recent event, Prime Minister Modi dedicated 18 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (medicine centres) across the country, including in Agartala, as part of his ongoing focus on the welfare and development of the Northeast. Bhattacharjee noted that many projects, including those aimed at improving healthcare and transportation infrastructure, were initiated under Modi's leadership—projects that were previously unheard of in the region.

He also highlighted that with the completion of electrification work and the launch of Vande Bharat Express, the Northeastern states are poised for further development. The new train services will not only benefit commuters but also position Silchar and Agartala as key transit hubs in the Northeast.

A Promising future for northeast

As the region continues to modernise its infrastructure, the Vande Bharat Express is expected to serve as a key milestone in improving the lives of the people of Assam, Tripura, and beyond. The new train service will undoubtedly contribute to the region's social and economic growth, offering faster, greener, and more comfortable travel options.