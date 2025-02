Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Assam’s Morigaon district According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 kilometre at around 2:25 am, hitting the Morigaon district of the northeastern state.

An earthquake of magnitude five on the Richter scale jolted Assam’s Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) noted. According to the quake monitoring agency, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 kilometre at around 2:25 am.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam," NCS posted on X.