Dholai Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Dholai Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 120 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SCs) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Dholai Assembly constituency comes under the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Parimal Suklabaidya of the BJP won the seat by defeating Kamakhya Prasad Mala of Congress with a margin of 20,392 votes.

However, a bypoll was held at this seat in 2024 as it was necessitated because of the resignation of Parimal Suklabaidya. In the bypoll, BJP retained the seat as its candidate Nihar Ranjan Das defeated Congress' Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha by a margin of 9,098 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya won from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,64,311 votes by defeating Surya Kanta Sarkar of the Congress party.

Dholai Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,50,265 voters in the Dholai constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 76,137 were male and 72,901 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 1,009 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dholai in 2021 was 583 (575 men and 8 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Dholai constituency was 1,60,525. Out of this, 85,614 voters were male, 74,911 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 70 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dholai in 2016 was 433 (287 men and 146 women).

Dholai Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Dholai Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Dholai will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Dholai Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Dholai Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya won the Dholai seat with a margin of 20,392 votes (13.71%). He was polled 82,568 votes with a vote share of 55.03%. He defeated Congress candidate Kamakhya Prasad Mala, who got 62,176 votes (41.44%). Socialist Unity Centre Of India (communist) candidate Gour Chandra Das stood third with 1,8324 votes (1.22%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya won the Dholai seat with a margin of 26,837 votes (20.92%). He received 68,694 votes with a vote share of 53.54%. Congress candidate Girindra Mallik got 41,857 votes (32.62%) and was the runner-up. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Supriya Bhattacharjee stood third with 13,382 votes (10.43%).

Dholai Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2024 (Bypoll): Nihar Ranjan Das (BJP)

2021: Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP)

2016: Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP)

2011: Girindra Mallik (INC)

2006: Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP)

2001: Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP)

1996: Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP)

1991: Samarendra Nath Sen (BJP)

1985: Digendra Purkayastha (INC)

1983: Sisir Ranjan Das (INC)

1978: Sisir Ranjan Das (INC)

Dholai Voter Turnout