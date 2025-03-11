Assam: Woman critically injured after being assaulted on suspicion of witchcraft in Romai Tea Estate A 62-year-old Adivasi woman in Assam was critically injured after being assaulted by a mob on suspicion of witchcraft, highlighting the ongoing issue of witch hunting in the region.

A 62-year-old Adivasi woman in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has been critically injured after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals on suspicion of practising witchcraft. The woman, a resident of Romai Tea Estate in the Lahowal police station area, was found by police near a river after the assault. She was later admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), where her condition is reported to be critical.

According to the woman’s husband, a mob of around 25 individuals tortured his wife on the unfounded accusation that she was involved in witchcraft. In an emotional statement, he recounted how a group of locals confronted him on Monday, accusing his wife of causing misfortune to the community by practising witchcraft. He vehemently denied the claims, but the group, undeterred, stormed into their home and began physically assaulting his wife. After the brutal assault, the mob reportedly dragged her and left her near the river.

The victim’s husband identified three people as the main perpetrators of the attack. However, the accused have reportedly fled the area and are currently on the run. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nirmal Ghosh suggested that the incident may have stemmed from a family dispute.

In recent years, several incidents have brought the issue of witchcraft accusations back into the public spotlight. In 2021, the Assam government introduced laws to combat witch-hunting, recognising the harmful and life-threatening nature of such practices. Despite these legislative measures, incidents continue to occur across the state. In 2020, a woman in Assam’s Goalpara district was killed by a mob after being accused of practising witchcraft, and similar incidents have been reported in other districts as well.

Witchcraft accusations in Assam often stem from a community-driven mob mentality fueled by superstition, fear, and misinformation, leaving victims, particularly women, isolated and vulnerable to severe physical and emotional trauma. Despite efforts from the state and NGOs to raise awareness and provide legal and rehabilitation support, many perpetrators still go unpunished, and the practice of witchhunting continues to plague rural areas.

Authorities are under growing pressure to take stronger action and address the root causes of these beliefs, while communities must unite to break free from harmful traditions, ensuring safety and security for vulnerable individuals. The battle to eradicate witch-hunting remains ongoing, and it is uncertain whether Assam can fully protect its citizens from such barbaric acts.