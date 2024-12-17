Assam to make 'Lakhpati Didis' out of 30 lakh SHG members, women to earn Rs 1 lakh per year

Follow us on Image Source : X Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with a self-help group member (Lakhpati Baideu).

The Assam government is all set to make 'Lakhpati Didis' out of 30 lakh self-help group members by pumping an annual business of Rs 30,000 crore. The ambitious plan is part of the roadmap prepared by the Assam Panchayat and Rural Development for a period extending to 10 years.

At present, approximately 8.5 lakh women will earn Rs 1 lakh per year by themselves through business under the Lakhpati Didi vision. According to Ranjeet Kumar, the minister for Panchayat and Rural Development in Assam, the scheme reflects the visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who strongly advocate women's empowerment.

Dass said the focus is on creating financial independence for women by offering financial support and business opportunities. "Our Chief Minister has launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan to empower women," Dass explained. The aim is to increase the number of Lakhpati Didis to 32 lahks by expanding the current base of 8 lakh, thus significantly impacting Assam's economy.

The government is, therefore, giving this amount of Rs 10,000 per SHG member for the next few months while further linking with up to Rs 1 lakh bank loans. The same has also been done with the distribution of 10,900 scooters to women entrepreneurs in the state, favouring better mobility for the running of their respective businesses. Another 5,000 scooters are set to be distributed next year, and fuel subsidies of Rs 500 per month are also being provided.

Assam’s government has also invested Rs 1577 crore in women-led SHGs, including a Rs 445 crore allocation under the Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Yojana. If all the 30 lakh women have the specified target of Rs 1 lakh each per annum in that case, the generated business can shoot up to Rs 3,000 crore, having a rise to Rs 30,000 crore over the next decade and adding significantly to the GDP of Assam.

Besides these initiatives, the recent Asomi Saras Mela had these women SHGs and women entrepreneurs selling goods worth Rs 19.69 crore, up from last year's Rs 8 crore.