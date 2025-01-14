Assam shines globally, secures 4th spot on The New York Times' '52 places to go in 2025'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Awesome Assam

Assam, a hidden gem in Northeast India, has been named one of the top destinations to visit in 2025, securing an impressive 4th position in the New York Times' "52 Places to Go in 2025." This recognition comes as the state gains global attention for its rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and remarkable attractions. Known for its lush tea gardens, historical sites, and wildlife sanctuaries, Assam is attracting more visitors as infrastructure improves, making it an accessible and must-visit destination.

Here are some of the top places to explore in Assam:

Kamakhya Temple

The Kamakhya Temple, located atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, is one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites, dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya. Known for its tantric rituals and ancient history, it attracts thousands of devotees and tourists every year.

Kaziranga National Park

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Kaziranga is famous for its population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros and offers exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities.

Charaideo Moidams (Pyramids of Assam)

These ancient burial mounds from the Ahom dynasty are a testament to the region's royal history and spiritual traditions, making them a fascinating historical site.

Tea gardens of Assam

Spread across the rolling hills, Assam’s tea gardens are not only visually stunning but also offer a deep dive into the world of tea production, with tasting tours available for visitors.

Majuli Island

The world’s largest river island, Majuli is a hub of Assamese culture, known for its Vaishnavite monasteries, vibrant festivals, and unique crafts.

Sivasagar

Once the capital of the Ahom dynasty, Sivasagar is home to several historical monuments, including the grand Rang Ghar and the Talatal Ghar, showcasing Assam’s regal past.

Manas National Park

A UNESCO World Heritage site, this park is known for its rich biodiversity, including rare species like the Bengal tiger and the golden langur, making it a paradise for nature lovers.

With improved connectivity, including the expansion of Guwahati’s airport, Assam is ready to welcome tourists from across the world. The state’s captivating landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history make it a must-see destination for travelers in 2025.