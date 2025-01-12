Assam: Rescue operations enter 7th day for trapped labourers at flooded coal mine in Dima Hasao

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rescue operation is underway at the Umrangso coal mine in Dima Hasao

Rescue efforts at a flooded coal mine in the Umrangsu area of Dima Hasao district continued for the seventh day on Sunday, as teams work tirelessly to locate the trapped workers. Officials have confirmed that four bodies have been recovered so far, leaving five still unaccounted for.

The tragedy occurred on January 6 when a sudden influx of water flooded the abandoned mine, trapping nine workers inside. The first body was recovered on Wednesday, followed by three more on Saturday.

State Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai stated that dewatering efforts are progressing and are expected to reach their final stage within the next 36 hours. “The mine’s shaft is interconnected with various wells, which has made the dewatering process challenging. Twelve pumps are currently engaged in draining water, and significant progress has been made,” Rai said.

Rescue operations, involving multiple agencies including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and personnel from the army and navy, have been bolstered by drones used for mapping the affected area.

NDRF team commander Roshan Kumar Singh reported that the water level inside the mine is steadily receding. “Today marks the seventh day of rescue operations. We are hopeful that the dewatering process will yield results soon,” he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the mine, abandoned 12 years ago, was under the Assam Mineral Development Corporation until three years ago. “It was not an illegal mine. The workers had entered it for the first time to extract coal,” he said.

The leader of the group of workers has been arrested, and the police are investigating the circumstances leading to the workers’ entry into the mine.

Minister Rai, who inspected the rescue site on Saturday, commended the relentless efforts of the rescue teams. “We remain committed to locating the remaining workers and bringing closure to this tragedy,” he said.

The operation continues with hopes of a breakthrough as the water level decreases and rescue teams gain deeper access to the mine’s shafts.

(Inputs from PTI)