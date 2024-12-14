Assam: Final suspect arrested in Guwahati gang rape case, chilling confession reveals details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati Police have successfully apprehended the final suspect in the gruesome gang rape case that shook the city’s Boragaon area. Krishna Barman, the ninth accused, was arrested late Friday night from Golakganj in Dhubri district after an extensive manhunt.

The heinous crime unfolded on November 17 at a Durga temple in the Nijarapar area, where a group of nine men brutally assaulted a woman and recorded the act. The video subsequently went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and swift police action.

The arrested individuals are:

Kuldeep Nath (23)

Bijoy Rabha (22)

Pinku Das (18)

Gagan Das (21)

Saurav Boro (20)

Mrinal Rabha (19)

Dipankar Mukhiya (21)

Rabin Das (23)

Krishna Barman

Chilling confession

In a chilling development, one of the accused, Mrinal Rabha, has confessed to the police, providing horrifying details of the incident. According to Rabha, a woman was brought to the area for Rs 1,000 by Rabin Das. Both Rabin Das and another individual paid the amount to exploit the victim.

Rabha further revealed that the initial perpetrators were joined by more youths, with at least nine individuals assaulting the woman. Krishna Barman and Rabin Das recorded the heinous act, which was later shared online.

The woman was reportedly brought from Jalukbari to the Durga Temple in Nizarapar, where the gang not only assaulted her but also celebrated their depravity by filming and sharing the video.

Legal proceedings

The city police have registered a second case against the Nizarapar Durga Temple Committee, in addition to a prior case. Efforts are underway to use Mrinal Rabha’s confession to strengthen the prosecution’s case and ensure justice for the victim.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are determined to bring all perpetrators to justice and prevent such horrifying incidents from recurring.

