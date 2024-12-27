Assam declares 7-day state mourning in honour of former PM Manmohan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : X Former PM Manmohan Singh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government has declared a seven-day state of mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi. The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who informed that the mourning period would span from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025. During this time, the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast across all state government establishments, and all official entertainment events will be cancelled.

In a heartfelt tribute, Sarma highlighted Dr. Singh’s exemplary public service and his significant contributions to India's development, particularly his role in shaping the nation’s economic trajectory. "Dr. Singh embodied humility and intellectual brilliance. I had the privilege of knowing him since 1991, when he was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam," Sarma wrote on social media, reflecting on the former prime minister’s impact on the state and the nation.

The period when Dr. Singh donned the cap of the architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991—such that it comes under the Finance Ministership of Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao—transformed the Indian economy. Subsequently, he further consolidated his legacy as one of the most respected statesmen of India in his premiership from 2004 to 2014.

Political leaders across party lines in Assam offered their condolences. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya praised Dr. Singh for his decency, humility, and vital role in strengthening the Indian economy on the global stage. "His passing is an irreplaceable loss for the nation," Acharya said.

The Congress party in opposition called Dr. Singh a visionary leader and a great economist, while the BJP's Assam unit attributed him the credit for beginning the liberalisation for India's market economy. A tribute also came from Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who recalled Singh as having been pivotal in the resurgence of the country's economy. Dr. Manmohan Singh, who represents Assam in Rajya Sabha for five consecutive terms, will not be remembered, particularly in history, for his contributions in public service, scholarship, or edifice building toward India.