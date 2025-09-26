Assam BTC Election Results: Tight contest continues; BPF leads on 20 seats, BJP, allies on 19 | Updates Assam Bodoland Territorial Council Election Results: By the time this story file, the BPF was leading on 20 seats, while the UPPL and the BJP were ahead on 10 and nine constituencies, respectively. On the other hand, the Congress is yet to open its account.

Guwahati:

A neck-and-neck contest between the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), as the counting of votes for the elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam continues. Though the BPF and the UPPL are members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), they were contesting separately in the BTC elections.

By the time this story file, the BPF was leading on 20 seats, while the UPPL and the BJP were ahead on 10 and nine constituencies, respectively. On the other hand, the Congress is yet to open its account. Others, meanwhile, are leading on just one seat.

Pramod Boro leads on seat, trails on other

Pramod Boro, the current BTC chief, contested from two seats - Dotma and Goibari. While Boro is leading from one constituency, the UPPL leader is trailing on the other seat. Meanwhile, Gobinda Basumatary, who contested from the Bhairabkunda seat, is currently trailing.

Hagrama Mohilary trails

Former council chief Hagrama Mohilary, a BPF leader who is contesting on the Debargaon seat, is trailing after the fourth round of counting of votes concluded. Mohilary is contesting against UPPL's Khampa Borgayari, who has secured more than 10,000 votes against the BPF leader's 9,700 votes.

Over 77% voter turnout recorded in BTC polls

The polling for the BTC elections was held on September 22, with 77.75 per cent of the total 26.58 lakh voters exercising their franchise, said officials, while adding that no untoward incident was reported during the polling. "For the first time in Assam's history, these council elections have been conducted peacefully. Not a single bullet has been fired," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

Out of the 40 BTC seat, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Meanwhile, five seats are reserved for non-STs, and five are for both ST and non-ST candidates. In the previous BTC polls in 2020, the BPF had emerged victorious on 17 seats, the UPPL on 12, and the BJP on nine. The GSP and Congress had won on just one constituency each.