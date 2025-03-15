Amit Shah inaugurates first phase of Lachit Barphukan police academy in Assam's Golaghat In the first phase of the police academy, a museum, parade ground, a five-story building housing smart classrooms, a weapon simulator, research labs and administrative offices, among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of the revamped police academy named after Lachit Barphukan in Assam's Golaghat district on Saturday. The police academy has been inaugurated at Dergaon in the district. Shah also laid the foundation stone for the next phase.

Following the inauguration, Shah was apprised of the facilities at the 'Lachit Barphukan Police Academy' by DGP Harmeet Singh. Shah then took a tour of the building. The Home Minister was accompanied by state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

Shah arrived in Dergaon on Friday evening for a three-day tour of two northeastern states - Assam and Mizoram. An official said that the academy is spread over 340 acres and is being refurbished at an estimated cost of Rs 1,024 crore in two phases.

The Rs 167.4-crore first phase includes a five-story building housing smart classrooms, a weapon simulator, research labs and administrative offices, among other facilities, besides a museum and a modern parade ground.

"This modern infrastructure is designed to give the trainees both theoretical and practical aspects of police training seamlessly," an official said. He added that the weapon training simulator will help in preparing law enforcement officials for real-world combat scenarios in a completely safe environment without involving risks, hazards and costs.

A museum and a modern parade ground have also been constructed as part of the first phase, the official said. In the second phase, housing infrastructure at the academy is proposed to be developed for Rs 425.48 crore. It will provide residential quarters for 240 families, hostels for 312 officers/ personnel and 2,640 trainees, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)