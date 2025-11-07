Arunachal Pradesh: Sainik School student found dead in East Siang | All about the case The victim's sister, Tadu Lunia, has revealed the sequences of the event. In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Lunia said her family has learned that on the night of October 31, eight students of class 10 and three of class 8 entered the class 7 dormitory after 11 pm.

Itanagar:

A shocking case was reported at the Sainik School in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district on November 1 where a class 7 was found dead. In a statement, the victim's family said that they have been informed that the boy died by suicide. The family also alleged that the boy was tortured by his seniors at the school, which forced him to take the extreme step.

Urging the public to support them, the family has also expressed over the delayed post-mortem examination report. However, the police have said that it has detained eight students of the school in connection with the case, who have been sent to custody of the school's vice-principal.

Here's everything you need to know about the story in 10 points:

The victim's sister, Tadu Lunia, has revealed the sequences of the event. In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Lunia said her family has learned that on the night of October 31, eight students of class 10 and three of class 8 entered the class 7 dormitory after 11 pm in the absence of any supervising authority. Later, they forced the juniors to cover their heads with blankets and singled out the victim, Lunia - Miss Arunachal 2024 - said. Later, they took the victim to the class 10 dormitory. "No one knows what happened behind that closed door," she said in the video, adding that the eyewitnesses told her family that her brother was harassed mentally and physically throughout the night. She further alleged that her brother was branded a thief over a missing book and threatened with being publicly humiliated during assembly through a video recording. "His last words were, 'seniors tortured me a lot, and I don't know what I will do now,'" she said in the video. "I never thought my name could become a burden in the final hours of his life." The Arunachal Pradesh Police has now detained eight students in the connection with the incident. They have been sent into the custody of the school's vice-principal for seven days by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Initially, the police had registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), but was upgraded after the victim's father filed an additional FIR on November 3, alleging ragging by senior students. In a statement, officials said they are conducting a probe to ensure "a fair and logical conclusion". However, Lunia has expressed concerns over the delayed post-mortem examination report and alleged slow progress in the investigation. "We know the names of those involved. I fear external interference may affect justice," she said, urging public support so that "no other family suffers the same fate."

(With inputs from PTI)