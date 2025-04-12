Zuckerberg 'betrayed' US, worked 'hand in glove' with China: Meta whistleblower's explosive revelations Meta Whistleblower Wynn-Williams has made shocking revelations regarding CEO Mark Zuckerberg, alleging him of working 'hand in gloves with the Chinese dispensation.

In a shocking development, former Meta executive Sarah Wynn-Williams, who has come forward as a whistleblower, has accused the tech giant and CEO Mark Zuckerberg of undermining US national security to expand the company's presence in China. During a US Senate hearing, Williams alleged Meta made decisions that allowed China to access American user data as well as built custom censorship tools that helped the Chinese government suppress dissenting voices in the country, The Daily Guardian reports.

In her opening remarks, while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, Williams said, "I saw Meta executives repeatedly undermine U.S. national security and betray American values."

She went on to claim that Zuckerberg, while denying Meta's involvement in China, secretly expanded the company's business to USD 18 billion.

Zuckerberg's greatest trick was to "wrap the American flag around himself and say he didn't offer services in China", the report quotes Wynn-Williams as saying.

She also claimed that the Meta CEO worked “hand in glove with Beijing”, as he helped Beijing with content moderation, which conformed with the authoritarian state's demand.