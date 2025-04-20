Zelenskyy accuses Russia of creating false 'impression of ceasefire' as attacks continue The Ukrainian president further criticised Russia for its continued use of heavy weaponry, noting that despite the ceasefire, attacks had intensified.

New Delhi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused Russia of creating a false impression of honouring a ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin for Easter, highlighting continued attacks on Ukrainian positions despite the temporary truce. Zelenskyy stated that, while Russia attempted to portray a ceasefire, Ukrainian forces recorded 59 instances of Russian shelling, five assaults along the front line, and dozens of drone strikes.

“As of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places, it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Ukrainian president further criticised Russia for its continued use of heavy weaponry, noting that despite the ceasefire, attacks had intensified. "The trend of increasing the use of heavy weaponry by Russian forces continues," Zelenskyy said, adding that, at least, there were no air raid sirens during the period.

Zelenskyy also reported casualties, with some Ukrainian troops killed in a Russian "ambush" in the Donetsk region. He vowed that those responsible for the attack would be "eliminated."

In response, Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of violating the ceasefire by launching overnight attacks in Donetsk. The ministry claimed Ukraine sent 48 drones into Russian territory, resulting in civilian casualties. Russia-installed officials in the occupied Kherson region also reported attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's offer to extend the ceasefire by 30 days once it expires at midnight on Sunday, but stated that Moscow had yet to respond to Kyiv's proposal. He accused Russia of using the truce for “favorable PR coverage” while failing to make any genuine steps toward ending the war.

Putin’s ceasefire declaration was made just hours before he attended an Easter service at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, led by Patriarch Kirill, a staunch supporter of the Russian leader and the war in Ukraine. Putin provided no details on how the ceasefire would be monitored, leaving its credibility in question.

As the war continues, US President Donald Trump also weighed in, noting that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia were reaching a critical juncture.

(AP inputs)