Women's Day Special: First woman President and PM in the world who etched their names in history books Sirimavo Bandaranaike became the first prime minister in the world after she got the post in Sri Lanka. Isabel Perón, who became Argentina's president, was the first woman to get that post.

Women's Day 2025: Sirimavo Bandaranaike, who was born on April 17, 1916, in Ratnapura, Sri Lanka, became the first woman prime minister of Sri Lanka and the world. Her party won the election in 1960. She left the office in 1965 but returned to power for two more terms in 1970–77 and 1994–2000 as prime minister.

Bandaranaike, who was born into a wealthy family, got married to politician S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike in 1940. From her initial days, she was inclined towards social welfare.

Her husband became Sri Lanka's PM in 1956 and was assassinated in 1959. Her husband's party, Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), requested her to become its leader. In the 1960 general election, her party won a decisive mandate.

Bandaranaike carried forward her husband's socialist policies and neutrality in international relations. Her government is popular for nationalising several economic enterprises and for enforcing a law making Sinhalese the sole official language, according to a report.

Isabel Person, who was born on February 4, 1931, served as the first woman president of the world. She served as the president of Argentina from 1974 to 1976. Isabel was the third wife of Juan Peron, and she served as vice president during his tenure.

She was born to a lower-middle-class family. Her regime inherited some serious issues, including inflation, labour unrest, and political violence. Her tenure as the president was not free from controversy, as her social welfare minister, Lopez Rega, was forced into exile for graft and terrorist activities.

She was suggested to resign, but she refused. In 1976, she was reportedly seized by air force officers and was kept under house arrest.