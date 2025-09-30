'Will study before responding': Hamas on Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza Following a meeting at the White House on Monday, Trump and Netanyahu announced their joint endorsement of the proposal. Trump’s plan has been receiving widespread international support.

Washington:

Hamas on Tuesday said it will thoroughly study US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza before responding. The militant movement said the move will be discussed within the group and other factions in Palestine.

Trump announced a peace plan for the strife-hit Gaza in a joint conference with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli PM backed the proposal, however, it’s unclear whether or not Hamas will accept it.

Trump’s proposal on Gaza peace

The proposal calls for Hamas to lay down its arms and effectively surrender in exchange for a ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians and a commitment to rebuilding Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that over 66,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Trump’s plan has been receiving widespread international support. Following a meeting at the White House on Monday, Trump and Netanyahu announced their joint endorsement of the proposal.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said Jerusalem has accepted the proposal for the better future of Gaza. He also said Israel wants to see hostages come home.

“We will now see if Hamas accepts the president's plan. We want to see our hostages come home after two years … Alive and dead. We also want to see a different Gaza: deradicalised, demilitarised and no longer posing a threat to Israel and its citizens,” he said.

Palestine welcomes Trump’s proposal

On Tuesday, Palestine expressed support for Trump's proposed peace plan for Gaza, stating that it would contribute to the unification of Palestinian territories and institutions.

"The State of Palestine welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J Trump to end the war on Gaza and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace," the State of Palestine said.