Why did Justin Trudeau, Canada's outgoing PM, leave the Parliament with a chair in his hand?

In a quirky farewell gesture, Canada’s outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen walking out of Parliament carrying a chair, and with his tongue playfully sticking out, sparking a mix of amusement and speculation. The image, widely shared online, captured Trudeau in a light-hearted moment shortly after his formal resignation as both the Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party. While the photo drew plenty of attention, did you know there’s actually a tradition behind it?

According to Canadian parliamentary convention, lawmakers are allowed to take their chairs with them when they leave the House of Commons — a symbolic gesture marking the end of their tenure. Political columnist Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun explained the custom in a post on X, calling it “a great tradition” while also describing the photo as “weird” and perhaps a hint at “a looming election”.

A symbolic exit, a political transition

Trudeau’s unusual exit came shortly before the Liberal Party announced his successor at its leadership convention. In his final speech as leader, Trudeau reflected on his decade in office and the party’s track record. “I am damn proud of what we’ve done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it,” he told party members. “There is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth,” he added. Urging his supporters to keep up the fight for their values, Trudeau’s address struck a mix of pride and purpose — a farewell, but also a rallying cry.

A new era for Canada’s Liberals

Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, stepping down amid mounting public dissatisfaction over housing shortages and rising living costs, issues that have dominated political discourse in recent months. Stepping into his place is Mark Carney, who was elected as the new head of the Liberal Party on Sunday. A former Bank of Canada governor and seasoned economic strategist, Carney will now lead the party into the next federal elections later this year.

His leadership comes at a critical time, as Canada faces growing trade tensions with US President Donald Trump’s administration. In a post on X after his election, Carney wrote, “Thank you. Now let’s build a stronger Canada, together. We’re strongest when we are united.”

