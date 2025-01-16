Why did Albanian PM get down on one knee for Italy’s Giorgia Meloni at Abu Dhabi Summit?

Follow us on Image Source : X Albanian PM Edi Rama goes down on one knee for Italian PM Georgia Meloni on her birthday.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi turned heads as he spun a routine political encounter into a moment of glee and laughter in a very unpredicted rom-com-like move, Rama went down on one knee and serenaded Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with “Tanti Auguri” on her 48th birthday.

Rama’s gesture, which came as a special birthday act, also included a gift of a beautiful scarf designed by an Italian designer who at present lived in Albania, showcasing the strong cultural ties between the two nations.

Although Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy, and Rama, head of Albania's Socialist Party, have differing political views, they have maintained a strong working relationship. This was demonstrated last year when Meloni struck a deal with Rama to send some of the migrants Italy rescues at sea to detention centers in Albania. While the centers are currently not operational due to legal challenges, the agreement reflects the leaders' commitment to cooperation on key issues.

The World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi provided an ideal setting for the meeting between Rama and Meloni, underscoring the increasing focus on renewable energy in the region. A significant development emerged from the summit, as Italy, Albania, and the United Arab Emirates signed a historic agreement valued at a minimum of 1 billion euros ($1 billion). The deal aims to construct a subsea interconnection for renewable energy across the Adriatic, a project that is expected to be pivotal in advancing sustainable energy initiatives and lowering carbon emissions in the area.