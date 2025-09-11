Who is Kulman Ghising? Another contender for Nepal interim PM after Sushila Karki Kulman Ghising, an electrical engineer by profession, is widely credited with overhauling the electrical grid in Nepal. He is now being seen as the frontrunner to head the interim government in the turmoil-hit country.

Kathmandu:

Kulman Ghising, the former chief of Nepal’s electricity authority, has emerged as the leading contender for interim prime minister, with the protesting Gen Z movement expected to announce its choice on Thursday. His name surfaced just two days after KP Sharma Oli resigned amid nationwide unrest.

As the army enforced strict restrictions and a curfew until 6 am Thursday, reports said that former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and Ghising were among the frontrunners being considered to head the transitional government.

All about Kulman Ghising: