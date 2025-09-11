Sushila Karki to become interim PM of Nepal, elections to be held in 6 months, declares Gen Z The announcement was made after the Gen-G youth representatives held a meeting with Army Chief for the leadership of the interim government.

Kathmandu:

The 'Gen Z protest' group on Thursday declared that former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will take over as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal. They added that general elections would be conducted within six months, allowing the people, especially the youth of Nepal, to elect a new Prime Minister of their choice.

The announcement was made after the Gen-G youth representatives met Nepal Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel at the Army headquarters in Kathmandu.

Addressing a press conference, the Gen Z group said Sushila Karki is the best option for interim leadership. They further said that a cleanliness committee should be formed across the country, and everyone should play their role in building a new Nepal in coordination with the army.

"Work will be done in coordination with the army regarding the reconstruction and cleanliness of the country. A cleanliness committee will be formed across the country. All Nepalese and Gen-Zee youth will work together to build a new Nepal. In the current situation, Sushila Karki is the best option for interim leadership. As a former Chief Justice, she brings immense experience," the Gen Z group said.

Gen-Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki

Gen Z leader Anil Baniya said, "We did this movement after getting fed up with the old-aged leaders. We had called for a peaceful protest, but the political cadres caused the arson and then vandalised the infrastructure. Through online surveys, the Gen-Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki. We are not trying to change the constitution, but make necessary changes to it."

Nepal will have elections in 6 months

The Gen Z group announced that elections will be held within six months to select a new Prime Minister, as per the choice of Gen Z and the people of Nepal.

"We will be with the government only as watchdogs. We do not want to abolish the Constitution, we want some amendments in it, so that the interests of the people of Nepal can be protected," they added.

Another Gen Z leader, Diwakar Dangal, said attempts are being made to break them. "We are not capable of taking the leadership, and it will take us time to be mature enough to take the leadership. Attempts are being made to break us. Some of the party members have the misconception that they can infiltrate and create a division. This bloodshed is because of you (old leaders). If people start the bloodshed, then they would not survive. We don’t want bloodshed. We want to dissolve the parliament, but not to cancel the constitution," he said.

Nepal Gen Z protests: Death count rises to 31

Nepal has witnessed Gen Z protests, a widespread movement led by young people, primarily students, to demand accountability and transparency from the government. The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal has climbed to 31, with officials confirming that preliminary identities of 25 victims have been established so far. According to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where the bodies are being kept, the identities of five men and one woman are still unknown.

"We have carried out a postmortem following international protocol...We are asked to store the body...We cannot unveil details of the deceased as of now," said Dr Gopal Kumar Chaudhary, head of the department, as per The Kathmandu Post. Officials said documents recovered from incident sites and family identifications helped confirm most identities.

Also Read: Nepal Gen-Z protests: Death count reaches 31, over 15,000 inmates escape from different jails

Also Read: Nepal protests: Public movement allowed for few hours amid extended prohibitory orders in country