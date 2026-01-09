Who is Jonathan Ross, the Iraq war veteran and ICE officer linked to the fatal shooting of a US woman? Jonathan Ross, an Iraq War veteran and experienced federal officer has been identified through records as the agent involved in the controversial shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis. The incident has sparked protests, raised questions about self-defence and prompted an FBI investigation.

Minnesota:

The US federal agent involved in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old mother in Minneapolis has been identified through official records as Jonathan Ross -- an Iraq War veteran with nearly two decades of experience in federal enforcement agencies. Although authorities have not publicly confirmed his name, documents accessed by the Associated Press (AP) connect Ross to the incident that has triggered a national debate on the use of force.

Long military and federal career

Ross previously testified in court that he served in Iraq between 2004 and 2005 as part of the Indiana National Guard. He was a machine gunner in a combat patrol team and returned to the US in 2005 before joining the Border Patrol near El Paso in 2007. His career profile shows a steady rise, including work as a field intelligence agent focusing on human and drug smuggling networks.

In 2015, Ross shifted to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Minnesota unit as a deportation officer. His responsibilities included targeting individuals considered "higher value targets" by federal authorities. He also worked with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and trained as a firearms instructor, active shooter instructor and SWAT team member.

Past injury incident surfaces

Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem recently remarked that the agent involved had been dragged by a vehicle in June last year. A spokesperson later confirmed that the comment referred to the Bloomington case in which Ross was critically injured. Court filings from that case describe Ross being dragged the length of a football field while attempting to arrest Roberto Munoz Guatemala. Ross fired his Taser during the struggle before his arm was freed when the vehicle hit a curb. His injuries required dozens of stitches and emergency treatment.

The fatal shooting of Renee Good

The current controversy erupted after the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot while trying to drive away from federal agents during an operation. Officials have defended the agent involved as someone who acted according to training and in the belief that he was preventing potential harm. However, video evidence has raised questions about whether the shooting was in self-defence. The FBI has opened a probe, and protesters are demanding criminal charges against Ross. State authorities in Minnesota have also shown interest in launching an independent inquiry.

What led to the Minneapolis operation

In June, Ross led a team that attempted to arrest Munoz Guatemala, who was accused of being in the US illegally. According to court testimony, Ross used a window punch tool to break a rear window after the suspect refused to fully lower it. When Munoz Guatemala drove forward with Ross' arm trapped, the struggle escalated and the officer deployed a Taser. A jury subsequently convicted Munoz Guatemala of assaulting a federal officer. Vice President JD Vance later praised Ross' service, stating that the officer "deserves a debt of gratitude."

Mounting pressure and investigation

The present case involving Good's death has intensified scrutiny on Ross' methods and the broader enforcement protocols used by federal agencies. As the FBI investigates, the debate continues over the balance between officer safety and proportional use of force. The controversy has sparked strong reactions across Minnesota and beyond.

