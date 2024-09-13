WHO approves first Mpox vaccine for limited use in select countries

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO WHO approves the first Mpox vaccine for limited use in select countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the MVA-BN vaccine, developed by Bavarian Nordic A/S, as the first vaccine for mpox. The vaccine has been added to the WHO’s prequalification list, aimed at improving access, particularly for communities in Africa facing urgent need. The two-dose vaccine has shown 82% effectiveness in preventing mpox after full administration. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of equitable access to the vaccine to curb ongoing outbreaks.

WHO pequalifies first Mpox vaccine

The WHO announced the inclusion of the MVA-BN vaccine on its prequalification list, a significant step towards improving global access to mpox vaccines. The decision follows a review by the European Medicines Agency.

Focus on African outbreaks

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that the approval is crucial in tackling current mpox outbreaks, especially in Africa. He stressed the need for a swift scale-up in procurement and distribution to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.

"This first prequalification of a vaccine against mpox is an important step in our fight against the disease, both in the context of the current outbreaks in Africa, and in future," he said.

"Alongside other public health tools, this vaccine will help prevent infections, stop transmission, and save lives," he stated.

Vaccine efficacy and administration

The MVA-BN vaccine, administered in two doses four weeks apart, is suitable for people over 18 years old. It has shown an estimated 82% effectiveness when both doses are administered.

Also read | 'Osama bin Laden's son Hamza survived 2019 attack, actively involved in al-Qaeda’s resurgence,' claim reports