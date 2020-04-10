White House official twitter handle follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The White House official Twitter handle has followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, as well as the PMO Twitter handle. White House follows only 3 Twitter accounts not based in the United States, 2 of them are PM Modi's Twitter handles while the other one is the one that belongs to the President of India.

This comes on the back of huge world praise that Modi has been getting for emerging as one of the leaders in the fight against coronavirus. Donald Trump has thanked PM Modi multiple times for the consignment of Hydroxychloroquine that has come in handy to fight coronavirus. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also praised Narendra Modi on his efforts and even drew a 'Sanjeevni Booti' parallel with Hydroxychloroquine.

#ModiLeadingTheWorld has been trending on Twitter as the prime minister leads the fight against coronavirus.

The White House official Twitter handle follows 19 people, out of which 3 are Indian handles.

