White House says India imposing 150% tariff on American alcohol, 100% tariff on agriculture goods

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while lamenting the tariffs imposed by various nations on the United States, talked about the tariffs imposed by India on American alcohol and agricultural products.

She said that US President Donald Trump believes in reciprocity and wants to have fair and balanced trade practices.

The Press Secretary also accused Canada of "ripping off" the US and Americans "for decades" with its "egregious" rate of tariffs.

Being asked about the timeline for Trump speaking to Canada's Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney, Leavitt responded, "The president is again responding to the fact that Canada has been ripping off the United States of America and hardworking Americans for decades. If you look at the rates of tariffs across the board that Canadians have been imposing on the American people and our workers here, it is egregious."

"In fact, I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada but the rate of tariffs across the board. If you look at Canada since you brought it up American cheese and butter nearly 300 per cent tariff. You look at India, 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so. 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from India," Leavitt said.

"Look at Japan, tariffing rice, 700 per cent. President Trump believes in reciprocity and it is about...time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers. And all he's asking for at the end of the day are fair and balanced trade practices and unfortunately, Canada has not been treating us very fairly at all over the past several decades," she added.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that tariffs against neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada could go higher in the future, Fox News reported. He added that the global community has been ripping off the US for ages.

"I think [the business community could see clarity on tariffs]," he said, addressing CEOs' desire to see predictability for Capital Expenditure spending and shareholder purposes.

"But the tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up..." he added, as per Fox News."For years, globalists have been ripping off the United States. They've been taking money away from the United States, and all we're doing is getting some of it back, and we're going to treat our country fairly," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

Trump said that the US would get back at the other countries for the same, as per Fox News. "This country has been ripped off from every nation in the world, every company in the world. We've been ripped off at levels never seen before, and what we're going to do is get it back," he said.

Trump has imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, citing the countries' alleged border control issues leading to fentanyl pouring into the US and killing American citizens, Fox News reported.

