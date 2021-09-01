WHO says monitoring new Covid variant named 'Mu' which shows signs of vaccine resistant

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WHO says monitoring new Covid variant named 'Mu'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said it is monitoring a new contagious coronavirus variant known as "Mu", which was first identified in Colombia in January. According to AFP report, the World Health Organization has said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as "Mu".

The variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines and stressed that further studies were needed to better understand it, said WHO.

"The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape," said WHO.

There is widespread concern of the new coronavirus over the emergence of new mutations as infection rates are ticking up globally again. Meanwhile, the highly transmissible Delta variant taking hold -- especially among the unvaccinated -- and in regions where anti-virus measures have been relaxed, reports AFP.

According to a report, al viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19, mutate over time and most mutations have little or no effect on the properties of the virus. But certain mutations can impact the properties of a virus and influence how easily it spreads, the severity of the disease it causes, and its resistance to vaccines, drugs and other countermeasures.

At present, the WHO identifies four Covid-19 variants of concern, including Alpha, which is present in 193 countries, and Delta, present in 170 countries. Now, five variants, including Mu, are to be monitored.

After being detected in Colombia, Mu has since been reported in other South American countries and in Europe.

The WHO said its global prevalence has declined to below 0.1 percent among sequenced cases. In Colombia, however, it is at 39 percent.

