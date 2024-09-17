What is a pager, and why are Hezbollah militants still using such outdated device?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Pager (Representational Image

A pager, or beeper, is a small, battery-operated device that alerts you with a sound or vibration when it gets a signal. It can display a numeric message or, in the case of alphanumeric pagers, a text message. Pagers were widely used from the late 1980s through the 1990s. By the 2000s, however, smaller, more affordable cell phones with longer battery life caused many people to transition to cellular communication. However, the tiny device, which is widely used by the Hezbollah group in Lebanon killed several people and injured more than 2,800 people.

There are two main types of pagers:

Pagers were popular from the late 1980s to the late 1990s.

By the 2000s, affordable cell phones with better battery life led most people to switch to cellular communication.

One-way pagers: Only receive messages.

Two-way pagers: Can send and receive messages.

Usage of pagers

Pagers were widely used in industries like healthcare, emergency services, and journalism due to their reliability.

Today, pagers continue to be valuable in specific situations:

They are reliable during emergencies when cell networks may fail.

They are designed for critical communication, cutting through everyday alerts to highlight important messages.

Privacy features of pagers:

No GPS or Bluetooth, which appeals to those who want to stay "off the grid."

Avoid robocalls since only select contacts have pager numbers.

Pagers are cost-effective and work well in secure environments where cell phones are restricted.

It is useful in various industries, including healthcare and high-security government settings.

Why are Hezbollah fighters still using pagers?

Hezbollah fighters had begun using pagers as a low-tech means to try and avoid Israeli tracking of their locations

Can a pager be used as an explosive?

Lithium batteries, when overheated, can smoke, melt and even catch on fire.

Rechargeable lithium batteries are used in consumer products ranging from cellphones and laptops to electric cars. Lithium battery fires can burn up to 590 C (1,100 F).

