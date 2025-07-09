WATCH: Killer whales seen offering food to humans, scientists say rising trait among species globally These incidents, documented across four different oceans, saw orcas approaching humans on boats, in the water, and even standing on shore, offering a variety of items such as fish, mammals, birds, invertebrates, and even seaweed.

New Delhi:

Orcas, often referred to as killer whales, are known as one of the ocean's most formidable apex predators. However, a recent study has revealed an unexpected side to these powerful marine mammals: They sometimes offer food to humans. Over the past two decades, researchers have documented 34 instances in which killer whales approached humans with offerings of food. These included dead fish, birds, stunned stingrays, and even incapacitated sharks.

Studies on killer whales' behaviour

In each case, the orcas waited for a human response. When ignored, the whales either retrieved the item and attempted to offer it again, shared it with other whales in the pod, or simply swam away. On rare occasions, humans threw the food back, prompting the whale to toss it toward them once more.

The study, led by Jared Towers, an ecologist with Bay Cetology in Canada, found that this behaviour was recorded in six different orca populations across four oceans, indicating it is not limited to a specific group and may be a common trait among the species.

What are Orcas?

Orcas are the largest members of the dolphin family and are easily recognised by their striking black and white appearance. They are highly social animals that live and hunt in coordinated pods, sometimes numbering up to 40 individuals. Their hunting methods are both cooperative and strategic, earning them a reputation as one of the deadliest predators in the ocean.

According to Towers, orcas frequently share food within their pods, a behaviour understood to strengthen social bonds and promote cooperation. "They share food with family members as a prosocial activity and a way to build relationships," he said. "The fact that they share with humans may show their interest in relating to us as well."

In another striking example of orca behaviour, researchers in November last year observed killer whales hunting whale sharks — the largest known shark species, which can reach lengths of up to 40 feet. The event, recorded off the Pacific coast of Mexico, involved a pod of orcas using an unusual and clever method to kill the massive sharks, offering further evidence of their intelligence and adaptability.