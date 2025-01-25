Behave yourself: Chinese Foreign Minister warns US Secretary of State Rubio in first conversation

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

The first conversation between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi does not seem to have gone as planned, as China's veteran foreign minister ended up issuing a veiled warning to Rubio, asking him to 'behave.' According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Wang Yi told Rubio, "I hope you will act accordingly," as he employed a Chinese phrase, which is generally used by someone having higher authority, such as a boss or teacher, warning a student or employee to behave and be responsible for their actions.

Rubio remains a vocal critic of China

The short phrase used by Wang Yi appears to have been aimed at Rubio's vocal criticism of China and its human rights record, which the newly appointed secretary of state highlighted when he was a US senator in 2020.

The latest turn of events becomes interesting as it comes in the backdrop of Rubio citing the importance of referring to the original Chinese to understand the words of China's leader Xi Jinping during his confirmation hearing. Rubio said, "Don't read the English translation that they put out because the English translation is never right."

However, the US side did not mention the usage of the phrase in its statement. According to the US statement, Rubio told Wang Yi that the Trump administration would advance US interests in its relationship with China and expressed “serious concern over China's coercive actions against Taiwan and in the South China Sea."

In a statement, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Rubio underscored that the Trump administration in the US seeks to pursue a US-PRC (People's Republic of China) relationship that focuses on advancing US interests.

Rubio faced Chinese sanctions in 2020

Notably, China slapped sanctions on Rubio in July and August 2020 in response to US sanctions on Chinese officials for a crackdown on the Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region and also over what China regarded as outside interference in Hong Kong.

The sanctions on Rubio include a ban on travel to China. Importantly, while the Chinese government has indicated it will engage with Rubio as secretary of state, it has not explicitly said whether it would allow him to visit the country for talks.

(With inputs from AP)

