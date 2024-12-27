Vladimir Putin makes BIG prediction for Russia in 2025: 'God is with us' in Ukraine conflict

Follow us on Image Source : AP Putin emphasized that Moscow's top priority is to emerge victorious in Ukraine conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted that Moscow will emerge victorious in conflict with Ukraine. Putin, who was speaking to reporters on Thursday after attending the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) meeting in St. Petersburg, said that God is on Russia's side in response to a question of whether Russia would secure victory in 2025.

'I believe in God. And God is with us', said Putin amid reports that the US is seeking to 'freeze' the conflict along current front lines in exchange for delaying Ukraine's NATO membership. However, Putin has dismissed the idea, saying, " At that time, we told the US such a deal was unacceptable to Moscow."

The Russian President emphasised that Moscow's top priority is to emerge victorious in the conflict with Ukraine. He said, "We are striving to end the conflict. We believe that we will be successful on the front line and accomplish our objectives in the field of the economy, as well as resolve social issues, the issues of military security, and security in the broadest sense."

Putin also added that he was open to a Slovakian proposal that seeks to host talks with Ukraine to end the ongoing conflict, acknowledging that "Slovakia takes such a neutral position." Earlier, on December 22, Putin had hosted Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in the Kremlin, who reportedly told Putin that Slovakia would be happy to provide a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump had said that he would broker a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow; however, the details of the proposals have not been shared yet.