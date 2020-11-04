ISIS claims responsibility for Vienna terror attack

Image Source : AP Police officers guard the scene in Vienna after several shots were fired on Monday in a lively street in the city center of Vienna.

The global terrorist group Islamic State, popularly known as ISIS, on Tuesday, claimed the responsibility for the shootings in the Austrian capital of Vienna that killed at least four people while 14 were wounded.

ISIS released a video on its official online propaganda channel and revealed that a man, named Abu Dujanah Al-Albani, armed with a machine gun, pistol, and a machete on the Monday night rampage before being killed by police.

According to Austrian authorities, the assailant holds Austrian and North Macedonia citizenship while ISIS said that he is an Albanian.

The 20-year-old was sentenced to 22 months in prison for trying to join ISIS in Syria but served just seven months because of his youth.

ISIS also showed a video of the assailant, pledging allegiance to terror leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi. He wore a black T-shirt and brandished the same weapons he apparently used in the attack.

As per an IANS report, at least 14 people have been arrested so far after multiple police raids were carried out in connection to the shootings.

The Vienna shootings came days after a string of recent terror attacks in France.

On October 16, middle-school teacher, Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old Muslim immigrant, Abdullakh Anzorov inside a school near Paris.

Then on October 29, Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian man, stabbed three people to death inside the Notre-Dame Basilica in the city of Nice.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage