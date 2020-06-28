Image Source : FACEBOOK VIDEO SCREENGRAB UN sex scandal: Official filmed with alleged sex worker in car; probe launched after video goes viral

A United Nations official was filmed with an alleged sex worker, conducting sexual acts in the backseat of a UN car in Israel’s Tel Aviv. A video of the man, allegedly a UN delegation member has taken the internet by a storm. The report states that the plate of the car belongs to the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO).

The UN has initiated an investigation into a possible case of sexual misconduct after the video was widely circulated online.

According to a report in The New Humanitarian, the viral clip shows a man sitting on the backseat of a UN car with a woman in a red dress. The woman can be seen straddling the man's lap. It seems the two people are involved in a sexual activity.

However, there is no information on whether the activity involved payment or if it was consensual. While the driver was not visible in the clip, a bald man sitting in the front seat is visible.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that the video had "shocked and deeply disturbed" the UN, the publication reports.

"The behaviour seen in it is abhorrent and goes against everything we stand for and have been working to achieve in terms of fighting sexual misconduct by UN staff," Dujarric told The New Humanitarian.

Dujarric said the individuals in the video will be identified soon and the process will be concluded as early as possible.

The UN has strict rules about sexual exploitation and abuse, including a ban on paying for any kind of sexual acts. Investigations are underway by the Office of Internal Oversight.

