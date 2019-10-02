Video shows terrifying moment when Hong Kong Police shot 18-year-old protester in chest

Hong Kong Police shot 18-year-old protester in chest

A video captured the terrifying moment when Hong Kong Police shot a 18-year-old protester in the chest at close range on Tuesday. Violence escalated as tens of thousands joined anti-government demonstrations that spread across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in a challenge to Beijing's dominance as the Communist Party celebrated 70 years in power.

In the video, the police officer can be seen firing the single pistol at the protester, hitting the 18-year-old on the left side of his chest.

Hong Kong Police, however, defended the action as “reasonable and lawful,” saying the officer feared for his life and had no other choice.

While officers have fired warning shots in the air on multiple occasions during months of unrest, this was the first time a protester has been struck by gunfire. The shooting marked a dramatic surge in violence that spread chaos to multiple areas.

Lo said there was no order for police to shoot if they are under threat but they can use appropriate force. He described protesters as “rioters,” saying they have committed widespread criminal acts — from attacking police officers, including 25 who were injured, to destroying public property and vandalizing shops and banks linked to China.

“The officer was under attack, his life was threatened. ... He made a very quick decision and shot the assailant. I believe it was his best judgment at the time,” Lo said.

